Three held for land fraud in Odisha

Lipika Das of Kendrapara district lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging a land registered in her name was fraudulently sold by the accused.

Published: 24th February 2023 09:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2023 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Crime Branch arrested three persons including a retired employee of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) for their alleged involvement in land fraud.

Lipika Das of Kendrapara district lodged a complaint with the EOW alleging a land registered in her name was fraudulently sold by the accused. The agency registered a case on Tuesday and launched an investigation.

The EOW officers found out that Lipika owns land at Vasant Vihar Phase-II in Malipada Mouza and the record of rights is in her name. However, one of the accused Mamata Parida impersonated as Lipika before the sub-registrar in Khandagiri and sold the plot to one of her associates Haladhara Dash, a native of Aul and a former BMC staff.

Mamata managed to transfer Lipika’s land to Haladhara by executing a fraudulent sale deed, with the assistance of another accused Subadha Kumar Parida.

