2024 polls in mind, Odisha govt launches 20 new initiatives

BHUBANESWAR: With general elections scheduled next year, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari in his last budget announced to launch 20 new initiatives with a cumulative outlay of Rs 7,202 crore in the 2023-24 fiscal.

The new initiatives include Rs 2,000 crore revolving fund for paddy procurement, Rs 1,446 crore for Chief Minister’s Power Development Programme (CMPDP), Rs 811 crore for Mukyamantri Medhabi Chhatra Protsahan, Rs 750 crore for Ama Hospital initiative, Rs 250 crore each for Chief Minister’s Energy Conservation Programme, Mukhyamantri Sampoorna Pusti Yojana and Bana Surakshya Samiti buildings.

The government has also made an allocation of Rs 210 crore for Mukyamantri Maschyajibi Kalyan Yojana, Rs 150 crore for Ama Bus Stand, Rs 150 crore for Mukhyamantri Disaster Resilient Saline Embankment, Rs 139 crore for Chief Minister’s Awards for Education and Rs 120 crore for Mukhyamantri Janajati Jeebika Mission (MJJM).

A provision of Rs 126 crore has been made for Coffee Mission, Rs 100 crore each for Location Accessible Multimodal Initiatives (LACCMI), promotion of entrepreneurship for women SHGs, international air connectivity, Nutana Unnata Abhilasha (NUA Odisha) and Rs 50 crore each for Mukhyamantri Kendu Leaf Welfare Fund, Odisha Renewable Energy Development Fund and Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana.

Pujari said since paddy procurement operations are increasing every year, a provision of Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked as revolving fund to ensure timely payment to farmers besides the borrowings by Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation Ltd (OSCSC). Though paddy procurement operations are conducted in all 30 districts, farmers of western Odisha, a major contributor to the state pool, will be the biggest beneficiaries of the revolving fund, he said.

The new scheme LACCMI will facilitate assured and affordable transportation for people across the state. The earlier schemes - Biju Gaon Gadi Yojana (BGGY) and Rajdhani Express will be subsumed under LACCMI for a seamless operation. It will provide first and last mile connectivity across the state focusing on rural areas. More than 100 sub-stations will be commissioned by March, 2024 under CMPDP as part of ongoing power infrastructure projects to mitigate the low voltage problem across the state.

In order to give a big push to generation of renewable energy, Rs 50 crore has been proposed in the budget for green energy evacuation corridor and another Rs 50 crore for Odisha Renewable Energy Development Fund. The exclusive tribal livelihood promotion initiative MJJM will cover 14.5 lakh households in phases.

In the first phase, 1.5 lakh households will be covered through a cluster approach.A new initiative - Mission Shakti Scooter Yojana has been proposed to support for electric scooters for community support staff and executive committee members. Under this scheme, the full interest subvention is proposed on bank loans taken for purchase of electric scooters.

