4G cover for 140 remote pockets of Sundargarh by January 2024: DoT

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: In a significant development, the Department of Telecommunication (DoT) has set a target to launch 4G services in 140 remote pockets of the tribal-dominated Sundargarh district by January next year. At least 140 towers will be installed under the Universal Service Obligation Fund (USOF) of the DoT and public sector telecom operator BSNL would provide the services and maintain the infrastructure.

The move aims at enabling high-speed internet access and other 4G services to the neglected rural population as part of the Digital India programme. The initiative aims to ensure digital access, inclusion and empowerment besides bridging the digital divide in the country.

Incidentally, Rourkela city and rest of the district are getting 2G and 3G networks of the BSNL. However, the public sector telecom operator is often found struggling to provide steady 3G connection. Rourkela-based general manager, telecom district of BSNL RK Chandrakar said following a survey, it was found that 140 remote villages of Sundargarh do not have access to mobile network, not even of private operators. These targeted areas are low on revenue generation and with private operators unwilling to spend, the DoT decided to set up 140 4G towers under the USOF.

Chandrakar further said the district administration went the extra mile to provide the required land at cheap price to set up telecom infrastructure. Work on setting up mobile towers and battery power plants along with optical cable laying will start shortly. Asked about the possibility of upgradation of the existing 2G and 3G services of BSNL to 4G in the district, Chandrakar said the BSNL would subsequently go for upgradation from its own resources.

In absence of mobile and internet connectivity, major part of the mineral-bearing areas including Hemgir, Koida, Lahunipada, Rajgangpur and Kuanrmunda along with remote pockets of other blocks in Sundargarh continue to be deprived of digital services of the government.

