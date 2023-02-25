Home States Odisha

Attack bid on tehsildar in Odisha: One arrested

Police on Friday arrested a member of the sand mafia on the charges of abusing and trying to attack the tehsildar of Derabish.

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Police on Friday arrested a member of the sand mafia on the charges of abusing and trying to attack the tehsildar of Derabish.

The accused was identified as Trilochan Sahoo. Derabish tehsildar Akshya Parida had lodged an FIR in Kendrapara Sadar police station on Wednesday alleging that the sand mafia tried to assault him and his driver when they intercepted a sand-laden tractor at Kasati village. 

Kendrapara Sadar IIC Saroj Sahoo said basing on the FIR, a case was registered and police started investigation. Subsequently, the accused was arrested. Efforts are underway to identify the other miscreants involved in the incident and nab them.
 

