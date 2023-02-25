Home States Odisha

Budget stabilisation fund & risk sensitiveness of Odisha budget

The creation of BSF is more justified when mining royalty has more than 40 per cent share in state’s own revenue.

Published: 25th February 2023 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

budget, budget reaction

For representational purposes (Photo | Illustration by Sourav Roy)

By Dr Asit Mohanty
Express News Service

Budget Stabilisation Fund (BSF) by a sovereign authority intends to help the economy build up sufficient resources in normal times so that in a period of stress, they can address the shortfall in resources to avoid any disruption in public expenditure.

The history of BSF, which is a “rainy day fund,” dates back to 1953 when Kuwait first established it. After that, several countries introduced such stabilisation funds. Most of the states in the USA have some form of stabilisation funds.

In Odisha, since 2005, there has been a remarkable progress in state finance. Continuity in revenue surplus, low debt burden and higher capital outlay must have been enabling factors for Odisha government to implement the Budget Stabilisation Fund in 2022-23.

The creation of BSF is more justified when mining royalty has more than 40 per cent share in state’s own revenue. High-frequency data on mining royalty from August 2017 to till April 2022 reveals annual volatility in revenue collection on account of mining royalty is around 23 per cent in Indian currency. This very high price volatility is due to extraneous adverse factors such as fluctuation in international commodity prices and rupee depreciation against the greenback.

The  enactment  of  the  Odisha  Fiscal  Responsibility  and  Budget  Management  (FRBM) legislation,  2005  provided  a rule-based framework  for  the  administration  of  the  Fiscal Consolidation process in Odisha The  enactment  of  the  Odisha  Fiscal  Responsibility  and  Budget  Management  (FRBM) legislation,  2005  provided  a rule-based framework  for  the  administration  of  the  Fiscal  Consolidation process in Odisha.

Allocating Rs 10,000 crore for the Budget Stabilization Fund in 2022-23, Odisha became the first Indian state to establish a BSF. An additional provision of Rs 3,700 crore was allocated in the supplementary budget in FY 2022-23 towards BSF to enhance the corpus to Rs 13,700 crore. In the budget statement FY 2023-24, the BSF corpus is further enhanced to Rs 18,700 crore by an additional provision of Rs 5000 crore. The outstanding BSF corpus fund is calculated at 10 per cent of the budgeted revenue receipt of Rs 1,84,500 crore.

In consultation with RBI, the corpus of BSF should be utilised in investing in both sovereign and sub-sovereign short-term financial instruments which are very liquid.  An optimal mix of these financial instruments will yield a good return for the State.

The banks in India are already maintaining capital conservation buffer (CCB) as rainy day fund to address any liquidity shock in the financial sector. Along with the banks, if other states maintain the rainy day fund to address immediate liquidity shock, then the system-wide liquidity shock and macroeconomic fluctuations can be mitigated significantly.

Odisha is unique among all states to create BSF because of its continuous and persistent effort to create a surplus in revenue account and FRBM-compliant financial policy. The establishment of BSF in practice reflects a concerted push toward the next generation of reforms in public financial management (PFM) in Odisha signifying fiscal risk identification, fiscal risk quantification and fiscal risk mitigation. Therefore, BSF entails the risk sensitiveness of Odisha government.

Dr Asit Mohanty Professor (Finance), XIMB

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Odisha budget Budget stabilisation fund risk sensitiveness
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp