CDMO accuses Bargarh collector of ‘misbehaviour’ 

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The chief district medical officer (CDMO) of Bargarh on Friday levelled allegations of misbehaviour against collector Monisha Banerjee. In a letter to the Health and Family Welfare secretary, CDMO Charubala Rath requested appropriate action against the collector and also sought her transfer.

In her letter, Rath said she was on way to Bhima Bhoi health camp in Bargarh on February 21 when she received a call from the district collector. “Collector madam asked me about the status of techno-managerial tender. Since I have joined recently, I said the process for the tender was underway and I would update her after consulting the DPM. However, she immediately raised her voice,” alleged the CDMO.

The collector reportedly told Rath that she did not know anything. “She asked me why I was holding the CDMO chair. I told her that I did not come to Bargarh on my own but was sent here as per the government order. She then asked me to give in writing that I didn’t know anything.”

Contacted, the Bargarh collector said she has nothing against the CDMO. “The district administration is like a family. Such matters should be sorted out within the family,” Banerjee added.

