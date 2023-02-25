Debt burden of Odisha state to be over Rs 1.12 crore by end of 2023-24

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The public debt of the state government is likely to touch Rs 1,12,882 crore by the end of 2023-24 compared to Rs 97,037 crore in 2022-23.

As per the status paper on public debt in Odisha released by the state government on Friday during presentation of annual budget for 2023-24, the debt burden on the state is likely to be Rs 1,40,939 crore in 2024-25, Rs 1,72,805 crore in 2025-26 and Rs 2,09,299 crore in 2026-27.

The status paper maintains that over the next three years, total public debt is expected to increase from 13.1 per cent of GSDP in 2023-24 to approximately 16.7 per cent of GSDP in 2026-27.

This will be driven by fiscal deficit arising on account of higher capital spending in various programmes of the state government. Though the debt will grow it will be within sustainable limit.The state government did not opt for market borrowing in 2022-23 because funds from low-cost borrowing sources such as OMBADC and CAMPA were available.

The status paper projected the cost of borrowing will be comparatively less in the medium term because low-cost financial sources are available. Accordingly, the principal repayment will also be comparatively less. As per FRBM Act, the debt to GSDP ratio should be within 25 per cent. Besides, interest payment to revenue receipt ratio (IPRR) should be within 15 per cent.

The paper maintained these two fiscal indicators have shown continuous improvement since 2005-2006. The debt to GSDP ratio has declined from 42.8 per cent in 2005-2006 to 12.7 per cent in 2022-23.

The 2023-24 budget estimate has projected the figure at 13.1 per cent which is well within the limit.

On the other hand, IPRR has declined steadily from 26.25 per cent in 2005-06 to 4.3 per cent in 2022-23. As per the status paper, debt sustainability has improved over the period.

Besides, due to low-cost borrowing in the last two financial years, debt servicing has also decreased. IPRR has significantly declined from 40.2 per cent in 2001-02 to 4.3 per cent in 2022-23. It is estimated that IPRR will further come down to 3.9 per cent in 2023-24 and is projected to reach 5.3 per cent in 2026-27 which is much less than the stipulated limit of 15 per cent. The status paper said at present the future debt outlook of the state looks stable, but depends on the policy priorities of the state government.

Debt figures

Govt’s public debt likely to touch over Rs 1.12 crore by end of 2023-24

Over next three years, total public debt is expected to increase from 13.1 pc to 16.7 pc

Debt to GSDP ratio has declined from 42.8 pc in 2005-06 to 12.7 pc in 2022-23

