Drunk man kills son, held in Odisha

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: A man stabbed his son to death in an inebriated state in Jhadiamba village within Jarada police limits in Ganjam district on Friday. The accused is 48-year-old Bauri Bisoi. The deceased is Bauri’s 21-year-old son Pratap.

Sources said Bauri was addicted to alcohol and picked up fights with his family members almost everyday. On Friday, he returned home in inebriated condition and created a scene at home. Pratap tried to pacify him and reprimanded him when he did not stop his agitated behaviour.

Bauri reportedly lost his cool and stabbed his son with a sharp knife on the chest. Pratap was rushed to the local hospital but died on the way due to profuse bleeding. On being informed, police reached the village and sent the body for autopsy. Bauri was arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized.

