Home States Odisha

Drunk man kills son, held in Odisha

A man stabbed his son to death in an inebriated state in Jhadiamba village within Jarada police limits in Ganjam district on Friday.

Published: 25th February 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 10:51 AM   |  A+A-

Murder, stab

For reprentational purpose

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:  A man stabbed his son to death in an inebriated state in Jhadiamba village within Jarada police limits in Ganjam district on Friday. The accused is 48-year-old Bauri Bisoi. The deceased is Bauri’s 21-year-old son Pratap.

Sources said Bauri was addicted to alcohol and picked up fights with his family members almost everyday. On Friday, he returned home in inebriated condition and created a scene at home. Pratap tried to pacify him and reprimanded him when he did not stop his agitated behaviour.

Bauri reportedly lost his cool and stabbed his son with a sharp knife on the chest. Pratap was rushed to the local hospital but died on the way due to profuse bleeding. On being informed, police reached the village and sent the body for autopsy. Bauri was arrested and the weapon used in the crime seized.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jhadiamba village Drunk man
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp