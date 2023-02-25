Home States Odisha

EOW nabs two ponzi firm directors for duping investors in Odisha

The accused, Rustam Khan and Md Hakim are directors of mule/shell company M/s Hakim and Rustam Fabrics Pvt Ltd in Kolkata.

Published: 25th February 2023 09:39 AM

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Crime Branch on Friday arrested two directors of a ponzi firm from Howrah for allegedly duping investors of crores across the country. The accused, Rustam Khan and Md Hakim are directors of mule/shell company M/s Hakim and Rustam Fabrics Pvt Ltd in Kolkata.

They had reportedly duped several people from across the country including over 800 investors from Ganjam district. Sources said lakhs of investors had invested in 18football.com, a hybrid model of multi-level marketing, which was run online as a football betting/gaming application. The company used multiple shell companies/firms including M/s Hakim and Rustam Fabrics Pvt Ltd and their directors to transfer the ill-gotten money. Khan and Hakim told the investigators they used to receive small amount of commission to run the shell company. 

The duo was reportedly acting on the direction of one Md Sheikh Saifi from Dubai. EOW officers said the investors were asked to create an account in 18football.com through the app or offline referral link and instructed to engage in betting in some football matches as prescribed in the website/app.  

The depositors were assured of lucrative benefits like a 3 per cent daily compound return  on their investment. They were also offered salary bonus and daily withdrawal option. Initially, the accused paid the promised returns to the investors for some days. However, they gradually stopped making payments and closed 18football.com app when the memberships increased manifold.

“Over 150 bank accounts were used in the racket of which the EOW has examined 17 so far. Transactions worth Rs 108 crore have already been traced. It is suspected the money involved in the scam may go beyond Rs 1,000 crore,” said EOW IG Jai Narayan Pankaj. 

TAGS
Economic Offences Wing ponzi firm directors
