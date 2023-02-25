Home States Odisha

Go to people with budget: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik

A meeting of all ministers and BJD MLAs was called at Naveen Nivas in the evening after the budget was placed in the house.

Published: 25th February 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday asked all ministers and party MLAs to reach out to people and make them understand the budget for 2023-24 presented by the state government in the Assembly.

A meeting of all ministers and BJD MLAs was called at Naveen Nivas in the evening after the budget was placed in the house. Sources said that budget for 2023-24 was discussed at the meeting. Stating that the budget is people oriented, the chief minister said that common people should know about it.

The chief minister said seminars should be organised at the block level to discuss the budget so that the people will understand it. Several new initiatives have been announced in the budget,he added.

