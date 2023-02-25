Home States Odisha

IOCL to invest Rs 9,926 crore in Odisha

The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will commission projects worth Rs 9,926 crore across the state in next four months. 

Published: 25th February 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  The Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) will commission projects worth Rs 9,926 crore across the state in next four months. The company as part of its new green opportunities will set up 100 more EV charging stations at petrol bunks across the state in the upcoming fiscal, said officials on Friday. IOCL CGM, Odisha state office, NM Nimje said work on new projects including LPG import terminal at Paradip, LPG bottling plant at Khurda, Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline and Paradip Somnathpur-Haldia pipeline are in the advanced stage of completion and will be commissioned in next four months. 

He said IOCL has resolved to ensure net zero emission by 2046. The company is exploring new green opportunities and leveraging power of collaborations to achieve the objective. It has planned to install EV charging stations in 100 more petrol pumps across the state in the 2023-24 fiscal. This will take the total number of EV charging stations in Odisha to 252.

“We are reducing dependence on imported fuels by promoting bio-fuel blending, green hydrogen and working on introduction of batteries for electric vehicles,” the CGM said. The company also announced to set up eight more CNG stations in the state along with an LNG pump at Balasore in the near future. 

