Labourer dies at work in Odisha, villagers allege neglect

By Express News Service

PARADIP: Residents of Gandikipur village within Kujang police limits, staged dharna in front of Paradip Refinery, IOCL on Friday demanding compensation and job to the family of the contractual labourer who died on Thursday. Placing the deadbody of 45-year-old Subash Behera at the dharna site, they alleged that he died due to company negligence.

Sources said Behera worked as a helper in Megha Engineering and Infrastructure Limited under Paradip Refinery, IOCL. On Thursday night, while at work, Behera complained of chest pain and uneasiness and requested the company officials to take him to the hospital for treatment. However, no one reportedly paid heed to his words.

On receiving information, his family members reached the refinery and took him to Kujang hospital for treatment where the doctors declared him brought dead. Following his demise, his family alleged that Behera’s death occurred due to negligence by company officials. “Behera requested the company authorities to take him to hospital as he was feeling uneasy. When they ignored, he walked all the way to the main gate with severe chest pain. Had the authorities taken him to hospital in time, he might have survived,” alleged an agitator Trilochan Behera.

Later in the day, the protestors including family members of the deceased called off the dharna when company officials agreed to their demands. Abhyachandpur IIC Rajkishore Behera said the body was sent for postmortem. “The agitators called off the stir in the afternoon after the company agreed to pay `2.8 lakh compensation to the deceased’s family,” he added.



