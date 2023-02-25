Home States Odisha

Nrutyayan hosts festival of dances in Odisha capital

The inaugural evening concluded with a dance drama ‘Buddha’ by artistes of the host organisation, depicting the life and times of Lord Buddha.

Odissi

An artiste performs Odissi at Meera Festival of Dances at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Odissi dancer Geeta Mahalik and Bharatnatyam exponent Pavitra Krishna Bhat were conferred the Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Lifetime Achievement Award and Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Yuva Puraskar respectively for the year 2023 at the inaugural evening of Meera Festival of Dances that began in the city on Friday.

The awards have been instituted by the host organisation Nrutyayan, founded by Odissi maestro Guru Durga Charan Ranbir. Conceptualised by Guru Ranbir, the festival was inaugurated by eminent stone sculptor Sudarshan Sahoo. 

The evening started with an Odissi presentation by dancer Sangeeta Dash who presented a ‘mangalacharana’ on Mahalaxmi Dhyana and ‘abhinaya’ on ‘Shyaama Sama Kamaniya Naahin Au’. This was followed by a Bharatnatyam presentation by Bhat and an Odissi duet by Jagajit Das and Biswabhushan Champatiray on ‘Shiva Panchakhya’. The inaugural evening concluded with a dance drama ‘Buddha’ by artistes of the host organisation, depicting the life and times of Lord Buddha.

The guests of the evening - Odissi exponent Dipti Mishra, secretary of Odisha Sangeet Natak Akademi Prabodh Mishra and deputy manager of The New Indian Express Manisha Sharma - spoke about promotion of Odissi across the globe and role of Guru Ranbir in doing so. He had started the festival at Bengaluru to showcase the finest Indian classical dancers.  

The two-day festival at Rabindra Mandap will conclude on Saturday with performances by Mahalik, Kathak dancer BP Sweekruth, Subham Kumar Ojha and Sayani Chakraborty of Orissa Dance Academy and Srjan ensemble.

