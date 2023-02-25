Home States Odisha

Odisha budget: Rs 1,217 crore for sports, focus on education and infrastructure

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday announced Rs 1,044 crore has been provided for the development of sports and allied infrastructure.

Odisha budget, Niranjan Pujari

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the success of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela last month and other national and international sporting events in the recent years, the Odisha government has allocated a whopping Rs 1,217 crore to give a further push to sports infrastructure and facilities in the state.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday announced Rs 1,044 crore has been provided for the development of sports and allied infrastructure. The budgetary allocation this year is eight times more than what it used to be five years back. However, this time the state government is also giving emphasis on promoting sports education and establishment of sports schools and hostels.

A provision of Rs 72 crore has been made for promotion of sports education while another Rs 58 crore has been set aside for establishment of sports schools and hostels.A sum of Rs 30 crore has also been earmarked for training and coaching of sportspersons by professional coaches in different disciplines to help them use the best of their abilities and techniques to enhance chances of success in contests.

Another Rs 24 crore has been set aside for organising various sports competitions while Rs 10 crore will be kept under ‘incentives and awards’ scheme to encourage sports persons of the State and to motivate them for winning medals at various national and international sports competitions.

Sporty affair

Rs 1,044 allocated for development of sports and management of related infrastructure
Rs 72 crore earmarked for promotion of sports education
Rs 24 crore set aside for various sports contests

