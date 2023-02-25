Odisha budget: Rs 1,217 crore for sports, focus on education and infrastructure

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the success of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela last month and other national and international sporting events in the recent years, the Odisha government has allocated a whopping Rs 1,217 crore to give a further push to sports infrastructure and facilities in the state.

#Odisha has been recognised as a major global sports destination and has been hailed as a model across India. Continuing the momentum, #Budget4NewOdisha has allocated a budget of ₹1217 Cr for 2023-24 for Sports development which is 8 times more than the allocation in 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/gr7nY4KyiF — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 24, 2023

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday announced Rs 1,044 crore has been provided for the development of sports and allied infrastructure. The budgetary allocation this year is eight times more than what it used to be five years back. However, this time the state government is also giving emphasis on promoting sports education and establishment of sports schools and hostels.

A provision of Rs 72 crore has been made for promotion of sports education while another Rs 58 crore has been set aside for establishment of sports schools and hostels.A sum of Rs 30 crore has also been earmarked for training and coaching of sportspersons by professional coaches in different disciplines to help them use the best of their abilities and techniques to enhance chances of success in contests.

Another Rs 24 crore has been set aside for organising various sports competitions while Rs 10 crore will be kept under ‘incentives and awards’ scheme to encourage sports persons of the State and to motivate them for winning medals at various national and international sports competitions.

Sporty affair

Rs 1,044 allocated for development of sports and management of related infrastructure

Rs 72 crore earmarked for promotion of sports education

Rs 24 crore set aside for various sports contests

BHUBANESWAR: Buoyed by the success of FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup organised in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela last month and other national and international sporting events in the recent years, the Odisha government has allocated a whopping Rs 1,217 crore to give a further push to sports infrastructure and facilities in the state. #Odisha has been recognised as a major global sports destination and has been hailed as a model across India. Continuing the momentum, #Budget4NewOdisha has allocated a budget of ₹1217 Cr for 2023-24 for Sports development which is 8 times more than the allocation in 2017-18. pic.twitter.com/gr7nY4KyiF — Odisha Sports (@sports_odisha) February 24, 2023 Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari on Friday announced Rs 1,044 crore has been provided for the development of sports and allied infrastructure. The budgetary allocation this year is eight times more than what it used to be five years back. However, this time the state government is also giving emphasis on promoting sports education and establishment of sports schools and hostels. A provision of Rs 72 crore has been made for promotion of sports education while another Rs 58 crore has been set aside for establishment of sports schools and hostels.A sum of Rs 30 crore has also been earmarked for training and coaching of sportspersons by professional coaches in different disciplines to help them use the best of their abilities and techniques to enhance chances of success in contests. Another Rs 24 crore has been set aside for organising various sports competitions while Rs 10 crore will be kept under ‘incentives and awards’ scheme to encourage sports persons of the State and to motivate them for winning medals at various national and international sports competitions. Sporty affair Rs 1,044 allocated for development of sports and management of related infrastructure Rs 72 crore earmarked for promotion of sports education Rs 24 crore set aside for various sports contests