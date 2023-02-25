Odisha budget: Rs 19,452 crore earmarked for roads, railways and airports

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has made an overall allocation of Rs 19,452 crore, up by around 34 per cent of the provision made last fiscal, for roads, bridges, airports and railways infrastructure in 2023-24.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said an outlay of Rs 275 crore has been earmarked for construction of a greenfield Shri Jagannath International airport at Puri, renovation and expansion of Jeypore airport in Koraput, Utkela in Kalahandi, Rangeilunda in Ganjam and Malkangiri airstrip besides the maintenance of state-owned airstrips.

While the government has planned the maintenance of eight state owned airstrips, Biju Patnaik aerospace academy at Birasal in Dhenkanal will be transformed into a world-class pilot training centre, with an annual capacity of 500 pilots, in phases.

A provision of Rs 45 crore has been provided towards viability gap funding subsidy under UDAN scheme for connecting the airports of Jharsuguda, Jeypore and upcoming state airports. Under Ama Bus Stand initiative, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for construction of 50 new bus stands, which will benefit 75 lakh people in the state and create new job opportunities and aid the women SHGs with commercial opportunities. Pujari said an ambitious umbrella scheme - Mukhyamantri Sadaka Surakshya Yojana is going to be implemented under which various technology aided initiatives have been included.

The grant to road safety fund has been enhanced and Rs 40 crore is proposed to strengthen the road safety activities and Rs 25 crore has been earmarked for Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) at Keonjhar, Berhampur, Bonai and Chattia. Besides, an outlay of Rs 80 crore has been made to establish truck terminals in Angul, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur districts.

An outlay of Rs 320 crore has been proposed for development of railway projects during 2023-24. The amount will be spent as state contribution for Khurda Road-Balangir, Jeypore-Nabarangpur, Jeypore-Malkanagiri and Bargarh-Nuapada new railway line projects.

