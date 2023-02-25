Home States Odisha

Odisha budget: Rs 19,452 crore earmarked for roads, railways and airports

A provision of Rs 45 crore has been provided towards viability gap funding subsidy under UDAN scheme for connecting the airports of Jharsuguda, Jeypore and upcoming state airports.

Published: 25th February 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Niranjan Pujari

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presenting budget 2023-24 in the Assembly | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government has made an overall allocation of Rs 19,452 crore, up by around 34 per cent of the provision made last fiscal, for roads, bridges, airports and railways infrastructure in 2023-24.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said an outlay of Rs 275 crore has been earmarked for construction of a greenfield Shri Jagannath International airport at Puri, renovation and expansion of Jeypore airport in Koraput, Utkela in Kalahandi, Rangeilunda in Ganjam and Malkangiri airstrip besides the maintenance of state-owned airstrips.

While the government has planned the maintenance of eight state owned airstrips, Biju Patnaik aerospace academy at Birasal in Dhenkanal will be transformed into a world-class pilot training centre, with an annual capacity of 500 pilots, in phases.

A provision of Rs 45 crore has been provided towards viability gap funding subsidy under UDAN scheme for connecting the airports of Jharsuguda, Jeypore and upcoming state airports. Under Ama Bus Stand initiative, Rs 150 crore has been allocated for construction of 50 new bus stands, which will benefit 75 lakh people in the state and create new job opportunities and aid the women SHGs with commercial opportunities. Pujari said an ambitious umbrella scheme - Mukhyamantri Sadaka Surakshya Yojana is going to be implemented under which various technology aided initiatives have been included.

The grant to road safety fund has been enhanced and Rs 40 crore is proposed to strengthen the road safety activities and Rs 25 crore has been earmarked for Institutes of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) at Keonjhar, Berhampur, Bonai and Chattia. Besides, an outlay of Rs 80 crore has been made to establish truck terminals in Angul, Bhadrak, Balasore, Kendrapada, Deogarh, Sambalpur, Sundargarh and Nabarangpur districts.

An outlay of Rs 320 crore has been proposed for development of railway projects during 2023-24. The amount will be spent as state contribution for Khurda Road-Balangir, Jeypore-Nabarangpur, Jeypore-Malkanagiri and Bargarh-Nuapada new railway line projects.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Pujari Odisha budget
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp