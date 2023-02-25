Odisha budget: Rs 7,000 crore for housing schemes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday made a provision of Rs 7,021 crore for construction of pucca houses under different schemes.

Presenting the budget for 2023-24 fiscal, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the state government, as part of its commitment, has proposed an outlay of Rs 539 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Gramin and another Rs 600 crore under PMAY Urban for construction of pucca houses.

He said another Rs 487 crore provision has also been made under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

The allocation under BPGY includes Rs 100 crore towards interest subvention under the state scheme. Odisha has been demanding allocation of 15 lakh houses under PMAY to cover all the homeless people of the state under the pucca ghar scheme.

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday made a provision of Rs 7,021 crore for construction of pucca houses under different schemes. Presenting the budget for 2023-24 fiscal, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the state government, as part of its commitment, has proposed an outlay of Rs 539 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Gramin and another Rs 600 crore under PMAY Urban for construction of pucca houses. He said another Rs 487 crore provision has also been made under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY). The allocation under BPGY includes Rs 100 crore towards interest subvention under the state scheme. Odisha has been demanding allocation of 15 lakh houses under PMAY to cover all the homeless people of the state under the pucca ghar scheme.