Home States Odisha

Odisha budget: Rs 7,000 crore for housing schemes

The allocation under BPGY includes Rs 100 crore towards interest subvention under the state scheme.

Published: 25th February 2023 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

Niranjan Pujari

Odisha Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government on Friday made a provision of Rs 7,021 crore for construction of pucca houses under different schemes.

Presenting the budget for 2023-24 fiscal, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said the state government, as part of its commitment, has proposed an outlay of Rs 539 crore under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) - Gramin and another Rs 600 crore under PMAY Urban for construction of pucca houses.

He said another Rs 487 crore provision has also been made under Biju Pucca Ghar Yojana (BPGY).

The allocation under BPGY includes Rs 100 crore towards interest subvention under the state scheme. Odisha has been demanding allocation of 15 lakh houses under PMAY to cover all the homeless people of the state under the pucca ghar scheme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Niranjan Pujari Odisha budget
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp