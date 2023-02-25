Home States Odisha

ORMAS hosts buyer-seller meet at Odisha state Maritime Museum

The FPOs are being promoted by ORMAS under ‘Formation & Promotion of 10,000 FPO Scheme’ with an aim to provide holistic and broad supportive ecosystem to the agrarian communities

Published: 25th February 2023 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 11:38 AM   |  A+A-





By Express News Service

CUTTACK: An exhibition-cum-buyer seller interface women-led farmers producers organisations (FPOs) was organised by Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society (ORMAS) at State Maritime Museum here on Friday.

The buyer seller meet, inaugurated by ORMAS CEO Poonam T Guha and collector Bhabani Shankar Chayani envisaged making producers aware of the changing market and update them on the existing as well as latent demand of the consumers such as benefits of value addition, product development, product diversification and brand promotion.

The FPOs are being promoted by ORMAS under ‘Formation & Promotion of 10,000 FPO Scheme’ with an aim to provide holistic and broad supportive ecosystem to the agrarian communities which will ensure in enhancing the productivity by using cost-effective and sustainable resource and realizing higher returns through better liquidity and market linkages for their produce and become sustainable through collective action, said joint CEO, Bipin Bihari Rout.

