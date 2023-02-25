Home States Odisha

Tap water connection to all urban households by Dec 2023: Odisha govt

The government has also made a budget provision of Rs 300 crore under ‘New City Development’ component for expansion of the state capital.

Published: 25th February 2023

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will ensure 100 per cent tap water connection to households in all urban areas in Odisha by December 2023. It will also construct 400 multi-purpose Kalyan Mandaps/convention centres in urban areas in 2023-24 to provide affordable public facilities for social and family events in urban areas.

The government has also made a budget provision of Rs 300 crore under ‘New City Development’ component for expansion of the state capital. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari said so far 85 cities including all five corporations namely Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur, Sambalpur and Rourkela have achieved 100 per cent tap water connection to households and the remaining 30 cities will achieve this by December 2023.

He also informed that execution of ‘drink from tap’ mission will be completed in Berhampur by June 2023 and in the remainingcities including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Rourkela by December 2023.

Pujari said over 1.73 lakh slum families in urban areas have been granted with land right certificates under Jaga Mission so far and another one lakh families living in the five municipal corporations - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Berhampur,Rourkela and Sambalpur - will be issued land rights certificates by December, 2023.

On 400 multi-purpose Kalyan Mandaps, he said 10 mandaps will be constructed in each municipal corporation, while four will come up in each municipality and two in each NAC. Under Ama Pokhari initiative, 100 water bodies will be taken up for rejuvenation.

