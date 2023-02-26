Home States Odisha

Baburam Dey was in touch with Pak agent for a year: Police

The senior ITR officer had allegedly been honey-trapped by the woman, who used to send intimate photos, videos

Published: 26th February 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Pakistan flag

For representational purposes

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As more information emerges from the latest espionage scam to hit the DRDO’s Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur, the senior officer, who was arrested on Friday for passing off sensitive information to a suspected Pakistani woman agent, has been found to be in constant touch with her for over a year.The technical officer in the telemetry section of the ITR Baburam Dey, of Jaleswar in Balasore district, had allegedly been honey-trapped by the woman, who used to regularly send her intimate photos and videos.

Police said, he had been in touch with the woman for over a year through various social networking platforms. He had allegedly shared sensitive information to her in exchange of pornographic content.
Preliminary investigations indicated that Dey was sharing information to the woman agent on social networking sites. “The duo’s chats on WhatsApp, Messenger and other social media sites suggest that they were in contact for over a year. He was speaking with the woman operative almost every day after his duty hours,” said a senior police official.

The police have seized Dey’s mobile phone and his chats with the foreign agent. “No employee is permitted to carry his/her mobile phone inside the prohibited areas of DRDO. The accused was possibly carrying his device covertly and capturing the sensitive information,” the official said.

Police suspect he might have shared information on the performance of various missiles. He had allegedly been carrying his phone to the telemetry section that tracks missiles during developmental tests.  He was also in contact with DRDO scientists and was aware about sensitive technical information related to missile launches. He even used to receive information in advance related to testing of missiles.

Meanwhile, the police have traced two accounts of the accused in SBI and Axis. They will request the two banks and the Centre’s Financial Intelligence Unit to share information about his accounts and financial transactions with the operative.

The police have also requested Jaleswar tehsildar to share information related to Dey’s immovable assets. The accused has been brought on four-day police remand on Saturday for further questioning. However, Dey’s family members have claimed that he is innocent and it was a conspiracy to frame him.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Baburam Dey Pakistan agent
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp