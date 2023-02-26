Cattle smugglers attack police, three injured

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: At least three police personnel sustained critical injuries after they were attacked by alleged cattle smugglers at Karadapali chhak within Tigiria police limits in Cuttack district on Friday night.The injured police personnel are IIC Suchitra Das and two SIs Santosh Pradhan and Laxmidhara Behera of Tigiria police station.

As per reports, acting on a tip-off about illegal transportation of cattle in a container, a police team headed by Das intercepted the bovine-laden container near Karadapali chhak at about 10.30 pm. But they came under attack when more than 20 people armed with sticks and firearms rushed to the spot.

They reportedly assaulted the lady IIC, dragged her on the road and beat the SI duo injuring them critically before fleeing the spot with the container.Later, other staff of Tigiria police station rushed to the spot and rescued the injured cops. The injured were rushed to Tigiria CHC for treatment.

“On being informed about illegal transportation of cattle, a team of police personnel of Tigiria police station comprising seven staff including the driver had carried out raid and intercepted the container near Karadapali chhak following which more than 20 people armed with weapons rushed to the spot and had a tussle with police. While the miscreants attacked the police team, the smugglers managed to escape with the container. Three police personnel have been injured,” said Athagarh SDPO Bijay Kumar Bisi.

Basing on the FIR of SI Santosh Pradhan a case has been registered, two of the accused Basir Khan and Ranjan Behera have been arrested. Carrying out raids in the locality two empty containers too have been seized, informed Bisi adding that the other accused cattle smugglers involved in incident would be arrested soon.However, locals have urged the police to take stern action against the accused persons and curb the menace cattle smuggling in the locality.

