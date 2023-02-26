Celebration of Odissi at Meera festival of dances

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Curtains came down on the two-day Meera Festival of Dances with performances by some of the best classical artists from Odisha and outside, here on Saturday.The evening began with a solo performance by Odissi danseuse Geeta Mahalik which was followed by a Kathak recital by accomplished dancer, teacher and choreographer from Bengaluru Sweekruth BP. Students of Guru Aruna Mohanty, Sayani Chakraborty and Subham Kumar Ojha presented an Odissi duet while the festival concluded with dancers of Srjan ensemble showcasing a group choreography.

Conceptualised by Odissi maestro Guru Durga Charan Ranbir, the festival was hosted by his cultural organisation Nrutyayan. Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Director of Culture department Ranjan Kumar Das and eminent Odissi exponent and former VC of Sambalpur University Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi attended.

Earlier on Friday, Odissi dancer Geeta Mahalik and Bharatnatyam dancer Pavitra Krishna Bhat were conferred the Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Lifetime Achievement Award and Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Yuva Puraskar for the year 2023 respectively. The inaugural day also featured a duet Odissi recital by Jagatjit Das and Biswabhushan Champatiray of Nupur besides, group production by Nrutyayan ensemble.Guru Ranbir had started the festival at Bengaluru to showcase the finest Indian classical dancers and after a few years, shifted it to Bhubaneswar.

BHUBANESWAR: Curtains came down on the two-day Meera Festival of Dances with performances by some of the best classical artists from Odisha and outside, here on Saturday.The evening began with a solo performance by Odissi danseuse Geeta Mahalik which was followed by a Kathak recital by accomplished dancer, teacher and choreographer from Bengaluru Sweekruth BP. Students of Guru Aruna Mohanty, Sayani Chakraborty and Subham Kumar Ojha presented an Odissi duet while the festival concluded with dancers of Srjan ensemble showcasing a group choreography. Conceptualised by Odissi maestro Guru Durga Charan Ranbir, the festival was hosted by his cultural organisation Nrutyayan. Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Director of Culture department Ranjan Kumar Das and eminent Odissi exponent and former VC of Sambalpur University Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi attended. Earlier on Friday, Odissi dancer Geeta Mahalik and Bharatnatyam dancer Pavitra Krishna Bhat were conferred the Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Lifetime Achievement Award and Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Yuva Puraskar for the year 2023 respectively. The inaugural day also featured a duet Odissi recital by Jagatjit Das and Biswabhushan Champatiray of Nupur besides, group production by Nrutyayan ensemble.Guru Ranbir had started the festival at Bengaluru to showcase the finest Indian classical dancers and after a few years, shifted it to Bhubaneswar.