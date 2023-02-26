Home States Odisha

Celebration of Odissi at Meera festival of dances

Guru Ranbir had started the festival at Bengaluru to showcase the finest Indian classical dancers and after a few years, shifted it to Bhubaneswar.

Published: 26th February 2023 10:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 10:05 AM   |  A+A-

Dancers perform Odissi at Meera Festival of Dances, at Rabindra Mandap in Bhubaneswar | Shamim Qureshy

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Curtains came down on the two-day Meera Festival of Dances with performances by some of the best classical artists from Odisha and outside, here on Saturday.The evening began with a solo performance by Odissi danseuse Geeta Mahalik which was followed by a Kathak recital by accomplished dancer, teacher and choreographer from Bengaluru Sweekruth BP. Students of Guru Aruna Mohanty, Sayani Chakraborty and Subham Kumar Ojha presented an Odissi duet while the festival concluded with dancers of Srjan ensemble showcasing a group choreography.

Conceptualised by Odissi maestro Guru Durga Charan Ranbir, the festival was hosted by his cultural organisation Nrutyayan. Among others, School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash, Director of Culture department Ranjan Kumar Das and eminent Odissi exponent and former VC of Sambalpur University Priyambada Mohanty Hejmadi attended.

Earlier on Friday, Odissi dancer Geeta Mahalik and Bharatnatyam dancer Pavitra Krishna Bhat were conferred the Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Lifetime Achievement Award and Guru Durga Charan Ranbir Yuva Puraskar for the year 2023 respectively. The inaugural day also featured a duet Odissi recital by Jagatjit Das and Biswabhushan Champatiray of Nupur besides, group production by Nrutyayan ensemble.Guru Ranbir had started the festival at Bengaluru to showcase the finest Indian classical dancers and after a few years, shifted it to Bhubaneswar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Meera Festival of Dances Geeta Mahalik
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp