Couple in Odisha constructs own grave, wishes to be buried together

The couple took the not-so-usual decision in August last year. Construction of the grave was completed within six months at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh.

(Inset)| Laxman Bhuyan and Jengi; the grave constructed by the couple I Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Believe it or not, a couple from Souri village in Nuagada block of Gajapati district has dug its own grave. Laxman Bhuyan (80) and his wife Jengi (70) used their savings to construct the grave as they are unwilling to depend on their sons. Both their two sons, Param and Pabitra and daughter Malati are settled in other places but in touch with their parents.

However, Laxman and Jengi have never wanted anything from their children. Moreover, Laxman feels nobody will give him and his wife a decent funeral after their deaths and this prompted him to construct the grave. The couple took the not-so-usual decision in August last year. Construction of the grave was completed within six months at a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh.

“We used our savings earned from selling millets, cashewnut grown on our land and milk,” said Laxman. The octogenarian said he has faith in his children, relatives and fellow villagers, but the move to construct the grave was inspired by the desire to not be a burden on them. “We lived together and want to be cremated together. Death is not in our hands,” he said. The structure has two cement beds and as many marble plates. Though the couple’s decision was frowned upon by the villagers initially,  it is now being appreciated.

“I request my children, relatives and fellow villagers to bury our bodies in the grave and cover it with the marble plates,” said Laxman.His nephews, Rajesh Bhuyan and Titas Raita said the couple’s act will be an eye opener for others. While some villagers feel the couple constructed the grave out of its insecurity, others said it is their duty to fulfil Laxman and Jengi’s wish.

