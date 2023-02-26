Governor inaugurates ‘Museum of Justice’ in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The British era heritage structure within Barabati fort, which was used as the residence of the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court before being converted into a museum in 2017, has been rechristened as the Museum of Justice. Governor Ganeshi Lal inaugurated the transformed museum here on Saturday.

Constructed in 1904, the heritage building was used as the residence of Chief Justice from 1948 to 2012.

“It is an eighth wonder of the world, for me at least. The country will be proud,” Governor Ganeshi Lal said after moving around the revamped museum.Chairman of Orissa High Court Museum Committee, Justice Debabrata Dash said, “There has been a total change in the composition of the museum with the services of Indian National Trust for Cultural Heritage (INTACH) to make it more broad and theme-based.”

Chief Justice S Muralidhar said the museum showcases judicial records that explain to the public the evolution of legal system in Odisha. He also said that in a way it gives an idea of the evolution of justice system in India. “It is a place of learning, research and teaching,” the CJ added.

Member of Orissa High Court Museum Committee Justice Sashikanta Mishra said the museum has eight dedicated galleries on different aspects of judiciary and justice delivery system. Several exhibits have been acquired from the Odisha State Archives, Asiatic Society (Kolkata), West Bengal State Archives (Kolkata), Centre for Studies in Social Sciences (Kolkata), Rampur Raja Library (Uttar Pradesh), National Archives of India (New Delhi), Parliament Library (New Delhi) and State Tribal Museum (Bhubaneswar).

The precious and interesting items on display in the museum include law books and journals used by legendary Odia lawyer of British era Madhusudan Das, popularly called Madhu Babu or Madhu Barrister. Landmark verdicts delivered by courts in Odisha in the pre-Independence period are also showcased in the museum.The highlights also include some historic judgments like the one pronounced by Sambalpur judgeship in 1864 against freedom fighter

Surendra Sai for waging war against state, the order of the death sentence awarded to freedom fighter Laxman Nayak by additional session judge, Koraput on November 13, 1942 has been displayed in the museum.

Similarly, some judgments related to property dispute of the then princely states pronounced in 1895 and in 1914 by different courts have found place in the museum.Antique articles like badges, brass seals and wooden seals, typewriter, iron chest, chairs used by judges in different courts in British era has been displayed in the museum. Antique clocks and locks used in courts have also been kept in the museum.

