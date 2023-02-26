Home States Odisha

Odisha: Bank staff held for swindling Rs 1.85 crore

The accused was identified as 29-year-old Akash Bharati, deputy manager of ICICI bank, Chhendipada branch.

Published: 26th February 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

ANGUL: Chhendipada police on Saturday arrested the deputy manager of ICICI bank here for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.85 crore public money. The accused was identified as 29-year-old Akash Bharati, deputy manager of ICICI bank, Chhendipada branch. His accomplice, the bank’s ex-cashier Subhashis Routray, reportedly resigned from his job six months back and is currently at large.

The police action came after the bank’s regional manager A K Patjoshi filed a complaint on Friday. IIC Dhiren Kumar Behera said Bharati had been working as the bank’s deputy manager for the last six years.
“He reportedly collected the money and filed the payees’ names in the computer records but was not depositing the cash at the treasury. This way, he had collected a whopping Rs 1.85 crore. All this while, the cashier aided him in the fraud,” Behera added. The matter came to light during the bank’s audit on February 21.

“The auditors realised that the money despite being collected from the people, was not submitted in the treasury. The huge sum was pocketed by these two unscrupulous bank officials,” the IIC added.“We swung into action after receiving the bank’s regional manager’s complaint and arrested Bharati. The other accused cashier is meanwhile on the run and a manhunt has been launched to nab him,” he informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp