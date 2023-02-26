Home States Odisha

Odisha BJP reviews booth strengthening programme

BJP Flags

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A High level organisational meeting of the state BJP was held here on Saturday to review the implementation of the programme to strengthen all the 36,000 booths at the grassroots level as a part of the party’s preparations for the 2024 election.

State BJP general secretary Golak Mohapatra said that as Odisha is a focus state of the BJP, the party has set a target to strengthen the booths at the grassroots level and organisational work to implement the initiative, which has already started.    

One of the tasks given to every party leader is to create awareness about the programmes and schemes launched by the Centre and to what extent these have been implemented by the state government. Besides, the task given to the leaders to take the pro-people central budget to the people was also reviewed at the meeting. The leaders were asked to do the task assigned to them sincerely.

Former president of the state BJP Manmohan Samal told mediapersons that the party’s slogan to strengthen the booths is nothing new and at Saturday’s meeting the programme was discussed. Stating that before the election, booth committees will be restructured as per requirement, Samal said steps will be taken to strengthen the organisational at the mandal and panchayat level.

