Odisha budget dependent on central funds: BJP

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Saturday claimed that the Odisha budget is heavily dependent on central funds and also several central schemes have been renamed to create confusion among the people. Addressing mediapersons here, general secretary of the state BJP Golak Mohapatra said that out of the total revenue receipts of Rs 1,84,500 crore, it is estimated that the state government will receive Rs 79,000 crore from the Centre.

Stating that central assistance to the state has increased by 200 per cent compared 2014-15, the BJP leader said the state government has failed to increase its own income. The own income of the state has increased by four per cent since 2014 which is the one of the lowest in the country, he added.

BHUBANESWAR: BJP on Saturday claimed that the Odisha budget is heavily dependent on central funds and also several central schemes have been renamed to create confusion among the people. Addressing mediapersons here, general secretary of the state BJP Golak Mohapatra said that out of the total revenue receipts of Rs 1,84,500 crore, it is estimated that the state government will receive Rs 79,000 crore from the Centre. Stating that central assistance to the state has increased by 200 per cent compared 2014-15, the BJP leader said the state government has failed to increase its own income. The own income of the state has increased by four per cent since 2014 which is the one of the lowest in the country, he added.