Odisha man boycotted, fined for trying to repair street light in his village

The village committee made an announcement to socially boycott him by beating gongs after an electrician alleged that Yudhisthir asked him to disconnect the street light in front of his house.

Published: 26th February 2023

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: Yudhisthir Nahak of Sargunapally within Purusottampur police limits had not realised that his effort to do good would  land him in trouble in the form of a penalty and boycott by his villagers. The village committee made an announcement to socially boycott him by beating gongs after an electrician alleged that Yudhisthir asked him to disconnect the street light in front of his house .

Sources said a street light was installed near Yudhisthir’s house in the village in October last year. But as the conductors of the light were left hanging by the local electricity office workers, apprehending danger to the villagers, Yudhisthir called up an electrician and asked him to repair it. But instead of lifting the conductors, the electrician reportedly disconnected the street light connection with the electricity pole. When confronted by the villagers, the electrician alleged Yudhisthir did not want the street light and had been opposing it.

Enraged, the villagers convened a meeting and slapped a fine of Rs 30,000 on Yudhisthir. With no other option, he paid a portion of the sum as he needed money for his father’s treatment. Irked over this, the villagers socially boycotted him and warned others not to talk to Yudhisthir or his family members.   
The next day, Yudhisthir lodged a complaint with Purusottampur police station.

A case was registered following which SDPO Rajanikant Samal and IIC Piyush Ranjan Chhotray called both parties to the police station and asked them to resolve the issue amicably. The villagers had assured to resolve the issue on Friday. However, owing to a social ceremony, the meeting was deferred. The villagers have sought more time to convene the meeting to resolve the issue, said sources.

