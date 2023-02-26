Only 25 per cent Amrit Sarovars completed in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With only three and half months left for the deadline, Odisha may miss the Amrit Sarovar target as only 603 projects out of 2,250 sarovars been completed so far.Launched on April 24 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Amrit Sarovar mission aims to develop and rejuvenate 75 water bodies in each district to conserve water for the future.

As mandated, every Amrit Sarovar will have a pondage area of at least one acre with a water holding capacity of about 10,000 cubic metre and will be surrounded by trees like Neem, Peepal and Banyan.

Once completed the sarovars will be a source of generation of livelihoods by using the water for different purposes like irrigation, fishery, duckery, cultivation of water chestnut, water tourism and other activities by becoming a social gathering point in that locality.

Stressing on the importance of the mission, the Ministry of Rural Development had last year intimated all states about the vision of the prime minister and asked that the targeted water bodies must be developed by June 15.As per the latest reports, the work in all 75 sarovars are yet to start in 12 districts - Khurda, Deogarh, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Angul, Nayagarh, Nabarangpur, Keonjhar, Sambalpur and Bhadrak.

While tribal dominated districts like Malkangiri, Nuapada, Sundargarh, Koraput, Balangir and Boudh have completed the maximum 53, 47, 45, 40, 33 and 33 water bodies, among other districts Bargarh has created 43 sarovars.The response from Khurda, Deogarh, Cuttack and Kendrapara districts has been abysmally low as only three, four, six and seven projects respectively have been completed in last 10 months.

Environment researcher Prasanta Kumar Padhi said the sarovars will help in rain water harvesting and keep it for future and use the accumulated water to change the subsoil aquifer and keep the water table high.

“The wetlands also help in recharging groundwater and keeping the surrounding atmosphere cool. They too act as forests in recycling carbon dioxide and reducing carbon footprint. Increasing carbon footprint gives rise to excess latent heat leading to the possibilities of cyclonic system with higher speed,” he said.

Meanwhile, director (special projects) Arindam Dakua has urged all collectors to regularly monitor the progress of the sarovar projects and ensure completion of 75 sarovars in every district by June 15 before the onset of monsoon.

