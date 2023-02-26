Petanala renovation to start from April 1

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After much hue and cry, authorities of Cuttack Development Authority (CDA) have woken up for the renovation of Petanala water channel in the city. In a recent review meeting with officials of line departments, the CDA authorities have decided to start renovation work of Petanala which runs for over four km from sector-10 to sector-1 through the Bidanasi project area developed by CDA.

Earlier, following HC notice to state government on a PIL over pollution of Petanala, a meeting was held on August 5, 2022 under the chairmanship of chief secretary, where it was decided to commence the work by January 2023.But chief engineer (drainage) informed that administrative approval has been accorded for Rs 36.13 crore and the tender process is going on which is likely to be completed by March 15, 2023 and execution of renovation work will start from April 1, 2023, informed CDA chairman Anil Samal.

Similarly, WATCO was instructed to divert all sewage outfall to Petanala by November 22. The general manger, WATCO (Cuttack), however, informed that all the bypass sewage connections and individual house sewage connections have been diverted and the outfall into the nullah have been stopped.Also, chief engineer (drainage) has been instructed to take up the renovation work expeditiously so as to complete the project within 18 months, Samal informed.

While eviction and removal of encroachments and other ancillary works shall be taken up by Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) simultaneously soon after commencement of the work, the renovation and beautification of Petanala will continue in coordination with WATCO, CMC and JICA funded Odisha Integrated Sanitation Improvement Project (OISIP), which is being carried out by Odisha Water Supply and Sewerage Board (OWSSB), he added.

Notably, acting on a PIL seeking urgent intervention for cleaning of Petanala as it has turned into a dumping ground for all kinds of solid waste, release points for untreated sewage waste that turned into one of the largest breeding ground for mosquitoes in the city besides resulting in environmental pollution, Orissa High Court had issued notice to the state government in January 2022.

