Rs 4 lakh for kin of man killed by Maoists 

By Express News Service

UMERKOTE: Odisha government on Saturday paid Rs 4 lakh compensation to the family of 42-year-old Chandan Nayak who was killed by Maoists on Thursday, on the suspicion of being a police informer. Chandan was a resident of Khalepara village under Raighar block.

Speaking to mediapersons at a meeting in Nabarangpur, deputy inspector general of police (DIG) south-western range Rajesh Pandit said Rs 4 lakh compensation was given to the kin of the deceased as per government provision. “Besides, police has tightened combing operations in bordering areas of Raighar and Kundei villages as the ultras had also threatened the deceased’s family,” Pandit added.

He further informed that the deceased’s family has also been assured of police assistance whenever required. Chandan Mallik was never a police informer, he added.On Thursday night, at around 9 pm, a group of 25 Maoists reached Khalepara, which is located near Chhattisgarh border, and asked Chandan to come out of his house. The ultras took him to the local anganwadi centre and asked all the villagers to gather at the spot and held a meeting.

While they were subsequently asked to leave, the ultras later tied Chandan’s hand with a rope and took him to a nearby field where he was assaulted and strangled to death.Later, Raighar police reached the spot and seized the body for postmortem.

