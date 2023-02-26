Trade fair kicks off at Janata Maidan

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The 18th edition of ‘Home & Decor’ and India International Mega Trade Fair 2023 kicked off at Janata Maidan here on Saturday showcasing a number of real-estate projects and allied products.

Inaugurating the two events, Housing and Urban Development minister Usha Devi said the events will give boost to state’s real estate sector which is booming with the growth of urban development. The biggest hanger is dedicated for the real-estate operators (builders) to display their products located in various parts of Bhubaneswar, Puri and Cuttack.

A total 72 builders and developers are showcasing their products, which include completed housing -projects, ongoing projects as well as forthcoming projects. All the projects displayed are ORERA registered, said the organisers.

Organisers said exhibitors from countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Dubai, Iran, Malaysia, Thailand and Egypt along with participants from 16 states are showcasing their products.

