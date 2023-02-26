Work on GMU second campus begins

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: Construction of the second campus of Gangadhar Meher University (GMU) at Badsinghari near Basantpur on the outskirts of the city has begun recently.In the first phase, the authorities have started construction of a three-storey academic block on the land allotted for the second campus. Deputy registrar UC Pati said,

“The World Bank had provided Rs 9 crore, including Rs 7 crore for civil work and Rs 2 crore for non-civil developmental work. We have started construction of the three-storey building which will house 15 classrooms, office rooms and toilets, with the Rs 7 crore on the land in the first phase.”

“Construction of other required buildings for the institution will be carried out with the fund, which will be provided by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA),” he said. RUSA has already sanctioned Rs 27.5 crore for development of infrastructure of the institution in the first phase. The fund is being spent on development of infrastructure at the existing campus of the university in Sambalpur city. The institution will get a grant of another Rs 27.5 crore in the second phase from the RUSA and the fund will be utilised for construction of other buildings at the second campus.

The second campus of the university is being developed over an area of 67 acre at Badsinghari. The boundary wall of the campus has already been constructed at a cost of Rs 2.11 crore. Official sources said, all the science departments of the university will be shifted to the second campus after its construction is complete.

This apart, new departments, to be opened in future, will also function from the second campus. Moreover, administrative buildings, library, guest house will also be developed there.

