Defunct solar drinking water project irks residents

Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A solar drinking water supply scheme, powered by a 10 horsepower (HP) pump at Chata gram panchayat in Derabishi block of Kendrapara district has been lying defunct for the last three years much to the disappointment of villagers.

The drinking water project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 5, 2016. The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department had spent `1.20 crore to construct the project which is powered by solar energy. The 10 HP solar pump helped lift water up to a height of 29 metre. It took two-and-a-half hours to fill an overhead water tank with a capacity of one lakh litre.

The solar water pump project pumped water from the borewell to the overhead tank. The water was then supplied from the tank to houses. The solar pump works automatically and is activated by a sensor whenever the water level in the overhead tank depletes. However it became defunct three years back due to some technical snag.

Owing to negligence of officials, it is yet to be repaired as a result of which large number of residents of Chatara, Chakoda, Chata and other villagers are facing problems, alleged sarpanch of Chata Mamata Rout.

Assistant engineer of RWSS department Bibhudata Das said, “We have written to the head office in Bhubaneswar about the project. A team of officials will visit the village soon to repair it.”

Erratic power failure is the main reason behind the non- functioning of pumps in many areas and to address the issue, the government had installed solar pumps for drinking water project in our village. But we are in deep trouble after the solar system became defunct, said Sangran Rout, a retired teacher of Chata village.

