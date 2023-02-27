Home States Odisha

Defunct solar drinking water project irks residents

The solar water pump project pumped water from the borewell to the overhead tank.

Published: 27th February 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

solar drinking water project
By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: A solar drinking water supply scheme, powered by a 10 horsepower (HP) pump at Chata gram panchayat in Derabishi block of Kendrapara district has been lying defunct for the last three years much to the disappointment of villagers.

The drinking water project was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on March 5, 2016. The Rural Water Supply and Sanitation (RWSS) department had spent `1.20 crore to construct the project which is powered by solar energy. The 10 HP solar pump helped lift water up to a height of 29 metre. It took two-and-a-half hours to fill an overhead water tank with a capacity of one lakh litre.

The solar water pump project pumped water from the borewell to the overhead tank. The water was then supplied from the tank to houses. The solar pump works automatically and is activated by a sensor whenever the water level in the overhead tank depletes. However it became defunct three years back due to some technical snag. 

Owing to negligence of officials, it is yet to be repaired as a result of which large number of residents of Chatara, Chakoda, Chata and other villagers are facing problems, alleged sarpanch of Chata Mamata Rout.

Assistant engineer of RWSS department Bibhudata Das said, “We have written to the head office in Bhubaneswar about the project. A team of officials will visit the village soon to repair it.”

Erratic power failure is the main reason behind the non- functioning of pumps in many areas and to address the issue, the government had installed solar pumps for drinking water project in our village. But we are in deep trouble after the solar system became defunct, said Sangran Rout, a retired teacher of Chata village.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp