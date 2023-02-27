Home States Odisha

Odisha govt plans free notebook for students from next session

The amount provided for bicycle to eligible students has also been increased from Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,500 per unit.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Students of government and government-aided schools will soon get free notebooks along with the textbooks. School and Mass Education officials said Class IX and X students will get six to seven notebooks. The number of notebooks to be provided to students of other classes will be decided soon.

They said provisioning of free notebooks apart from helping students in studies will also bridge the communication gap between teachers and parents of students as homework, learning activities, teachers remark etc. will find place in the notebook, which in turn will keep parents and guardians updated about school activities and learning progress of their child.

“Earlier we used to provide workbook under Learning Recovery Programme (LRP). However, notebooks will be distributed to the students for the first time. It will be distributed to students of all level, from Class I to X,” said an official.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said apart from notebook system, the government may soon conduct a mass recruitment drive to fill the teacher vacancies in schools, especially in primary level.

As it is the state government in the 2023 budget has increased the amount for distribution of school uniform and other learning materials from existing Rs 600 to Rs 1,000 for each eligible student. The amount provided for bicycle to eligible students has also been increased from Rs 2,600 to Rs 3,500 per unit.

