Home States Odisha

Odisha man arranges Broadcast of ‘Mann ki Baat’ at daughter’s naming ceremony

The teacher had invited around 1,000 guests of whom at least 500 watched the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

Published: 27th February 2023 11:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 11:10 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacting with the public through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. (Photo | PTI)

PM Modi interacting with the public through his radio address Mann Ki Baat. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 28-year-old man of Uparmunda in Naktideul block made arrangements for live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ during his daughter’s naming ceremony on Sunday.

Soumya Ranjan Raula, a primary school teacher in Jujumura block, installed a projector screen at the venue to ensure that the live broadcast of the 98th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme is not missed by the guests attending the event.

Raula was blessed with a baby girl last month. He was planning to organise his daughter’s naming ceremony this month. Coincidentally, the date was fixed on Sunday. As Raula regularly follows the ‘Mann ki Baat’, he decided to live telecast the programme for his guests.

Raula said, “I have been following ‘Mann ki Baat’ since the last few years and I find it insightful. I was glad to see so many people sitting at the venue patiently and watching the entire episode.”

The teacher had invited around 1,000 guests of whom at least 500 watched the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mann ki Baat
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp