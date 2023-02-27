Odisha man arranges Broadcast of ‘Mann ki Baat’ at daughter’s naming ceremony

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: A 28-year-old man of Uparmunda in Naktideul block made arrangements for live streaming of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Mann ki Baat’ during his daughter’s naming ceremony on Sunday.

Soumya Ranjan Raula, a primary school teacher in Jujumura block, installed a projector screen at the venue to ensure that the live broadcast of the 98th episode of PM Modi’s monthly radio programme is not missed by the guests attending the event.

Raula was blessed with a baby girl last month. He was planning to organise his daughter’s naming ceremony this month. Coincidentally, the date was fixed on Sunday. As Raula regularly follows the ‘Mann ki Baat’, he decided to live telecast the programme for his guests.

Raula said, “I have been following ‘Mann ki Baat’ since the last few years and I find it insightful. I was glad to see so many people sitting at the venue patiently and watching the entire episode.”

The teacher had invited around 1,000 guests of whom at least 500 watched the ‘Mann ki Baat’ programme.

