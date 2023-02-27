Odisha plans bio-tech for new products

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is planning to prepare a blueprint on how to integrate bio-tech for developing new products from available bio-resources in the state. Speaking at the Bio-Asia conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said bio-technology is a priority sector under the new Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR-2022) that provides numerous incentives for priority industries.

“The state is known for its rich natural bio-diversities and bio-resources. We want to bring a perfect integration between bio-technology and bio-resources for developing new products which will make Odisha a new hub in the biotech sector,” he said.

The state government has already roped in Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) for developing a new progressive biotechnology policy to draw sectoral investments.An international body - Global Network of Entrepreneurs and Professionals for Odisha (GNEPO) has also inked a pact to facilitate global Odisha entrepreneurial exchanges, to provide a platform for bio-entrepreneurship development in the state with global outreach.

While several initiatives have been taken to develop a biotech park in Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Bharat Biotech through its anchor tenant Sapigen Biologix has invested more than Rs 500 crore for manufacturing of various vaccines in the park.The minister said the promoter of the pharma company has also committed to invest Rs 700 crore for its expansion. It would manufacture 10 types of vaccines including malaria and Covid in its upcoming unit.

“The growing ecosystem for startups in the state’s existing bio-incubators has also found many budding entrepreneurs pursuing their dreams in the sector. We hope the attractive initiatives launched by the government along with tax holidays and capital investment subsidy would attract bio-entrepreneurs,” Panda added.

