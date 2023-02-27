Home States Odisha

Odisha plans bio-tech for new products

The minister said the promoter of the pharma company has also committed to invest Rs 700 crore for its expansion.

Published: 27th February 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Minister Ashok Chandra Panda speaking at the event on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha government is planning to prepare a blueprint on how to integrate bio-tech for developing new products from available bio-resources in the state. Speaking at the Bio-Asia conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said bio-technology is a priority sector under the new Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR-2022) that provides numerous incentives for priority industries.

“The state is known for its rich natural bio-diversities and bio-resources. We want to bring a perfect integration between bio-technology and bio-resources for developing new products which will make Odisha a new hub in the biotech sector,” he said.

The state government has already roped in Association of Biotechnology Led Enterprises (ABLE) for developing a new progressive biotechnology policy to draw sectoral investments.An international body - Global Network of Entrepreneurs and Professionals for Odisha (GNEPO) has also inked a pact to facilitate global Odisha entrepreneurial exchanges, to provide a platform for bio-entrepreneurship development in the state with global outreach.

While several initiatives have been taken to develop a biotech park in Andharua on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, Bharat Biotech through its anchor tenant Sapigen Biologix has invested more than Rs 500 crore for manufacturing of various vaccines in the park.The minister said the promoter of the pharma company has also committed to invest Rs 700 crore for its expansion. It would manufacture 10 types of vaccines including malaria and Covid in its upcoming unit.

“The growing ecosystem for startups in the state’s existing bio-incubators has also found many budding entrepreneurs pursuing their dreams in the sector. We hope the attractive initiatives launched by the government along with tax holidays and capital investment subsidy would attract bio-entrepreneurs,” Panda added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bio-tech
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp