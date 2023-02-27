Odisha: Rally by Kudumi Mohanta over tribal status demand

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Members of Kudumi Mohanta Mahasabha took out a procession here on Sunday to protest the delay in granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to their community and setting up Jhumar academy in Mayurbhanj district.

The protest march was taken out from Madhuban to Chhau field in Baripada town. A meeting was later held at Chhau field.Rajya Sabha Member Mamata Mohanta said though several protests were held over the ST status demand in the past, no steps have been taken by the government in this regard.

“We received several social and economic benefits both from the state and the Central governments when our community was under the ST list. But since its removal in 1950, our community members across the country have been deprived of the benefits,” she said.

State president of the Mahasabha Gopabandhu Mohanta said the Kudumi Mohanta community was de-listed from the ST list without any cause. “Many children from our community aren’t getting any scope for higher studies and benefits to build their career. Is it justified on the part of the government to single out our community?” he questioned.

General secretary Basanta Mohanta said the West Bengal and Jharkhand governments have approached the Centre over re-inclusion of the community in the list. However, there have been no such efforts by Odisha government in this regard.

“The state government has not allocated a single rupee or launched any special initiative for preservation of Kudumi Mohanta community’s art, culture and tradition by setting up Jhumar academy in the district,” he alleged.

