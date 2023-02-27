Home States Odisha

Odisha: Teachers strike on, concern over Plus Two exams

Around 4,000 teachers of 662 category have threatened to boycott invigilation duty

Published: 27th February 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

exams

Image for representation purpose only.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With two days remaining for the start of the annual Plus II examinations 2023, the ongoing protest of teachers has emerged as a major challenge for the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) to ensure smooth conduct of the test.

Around 4,000 teachers of 662 category have resumed their strike seeking remuneration at par with others under Odisha (Payment of Grant-in-Aid to the Non-Government Aided Degree Colleges, Aided Junior Colleges and Aided Higher Secondary Schools) Grant-in-Aid Order, 2022 have reiterated that they will not undertake invigilation duty. The strike entered the 14th day on Sunday.

Convenor of 662 category colleges association Golak Nayak said though they have been on dharna seeking consideration of their grievance, the government is yet to convene any meeting with them in this regard. “We are organising, the third mass rally of our protest at lower PMG with around 5,000 teachers and staff and if our demands are not considered, we will boycott invigilation duty during the upcoming exams. We may even decide against taking part in evaluation process,” Nayak warned.

While around 3.5 lakh students will appear for the Plus II examinations this year, Nayak said around two lakh of them are students of 662 category colleges and higher secondary schools.

CHSE officials couldn’t be reached for comments, while School and Mass Education authorities said that the matter will be taken up with the teachers. They also assured students and parents that the exam will be conducted smoothly.Officials said preparations for the exam are on last stage and the question papers have been dispatched to the question hubs.

