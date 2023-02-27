Odisha Woman, two minor sons ostracised over sorcery

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Driven by superstition, villagers of Jhatiada in Mayurbhanj’s Rasgovindpur have allegedly ostracised a 22-year-old woman, her two minor sons and elderly mother on suspicion of practising sorcery. Seeking justice, the victim, identified as Bali Hembram, lodged a complaint with Rasgovindpur police on Sunday. Basing on her FIR, police registered a case and started investigation.

In her complaint, Bali said her husband works in a private company at Surat in Gujarat. As she lived alone with her two minor sons, her elderly mother stayed with them in Jhatiada.Bali’s ordeal started after one of her male relatives died a few months back. The villagers started suspecting her of practising sorcery. When some villagers asked her about the unusual manner of her relative’s death, she became irritated and out of frustration, told them that everyone in the village will die one after the other. This strengthened the villagers’ belief that Bali was behind her relative’s death.

A couple of days back, a kangaroo court was held in the village where Bali was asked to confess that she was a witch. The villagers also asked her to promise that she would stop practising sorcery. But Bali pleaded innocence and refuted the allegations of witchcraft levelled against her.

The villagers, however, refused to believe her and decided to ostracise her family. Bali and her family members were forced to move to a nearby forest. They spent the night in a school near the village before being rescued by Rasgovindpur police.

Rasgovindpur IIC Ranjan Sethy said the woman, her two sons and mother were sent to her paternal’s house in Nalagaja village. A case has been registered against some villagers. “The woman’s husband has been informed about the matter and he is on his way back home. Police will ensure the return of the victims to Jhatiada village,” the IIC added.

