Outgoing Odisha chief secretary reviews development in Kotia

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/ JEYPORE: Kotia panchayat in Koraput’s Pottangi block has reached new heights of development with improvement in socio-economic conditions of its residents, said outgoing chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday.

During his visit to the disputed panchayat, Mahapatra reviewed the development works and instructed officials to effectively market minor forest produce and promote vegetable farming in hilly areas to augment the income of villagers. He also inspected a strawberry farm at Janiguda and vegetable farms at Kuhudipadar of the panchayat.

The area under strawberry cultivation at Janiguda has increased from just two acre to 25 acre of land. The government has initiated several measures to ensure development of the panchayat including promotion and increase in production of brooms by women self-help groups.

Mahapatra also inaugurated a solar-powered cold storage in the panchayat and reviewed construction of a guesthouse at Madkarpole. Several farmers from the panchayat were awarded for adopting innovative practices to increase yield on the occasion.

After studying the bee farming process at Kurudi Padar, Mahapatra visited Deomali hill and laid ground work for the eco-retreat project. He asked officials to complete the project by June this year.The state government has initiated several steps to promote Deomali as a tourist destination by engaging local women to manage the area and providing basic facilities like water and food to visitors.

Mahapatra’s visit to Kotia came almost a fortnight after deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh P Rajanna Dora went to the panchayat and promised the villagers several benefits introduced by his government. 5T secretary VK Pandian too had visited the panchayat a few days back.

KORAPUT/ JEYPORE: Kotia panchayat in Koraput’s Pottangi block has reached new heights of development with improvement in socio-economic conditions of its residents, said outgoing chief secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra on Sunday. During his visit to the disputed panchayat, Mahapatra reviewed the development works and instructed officials to effectively market minor forest produce and promote vegetable farming in hilly areas to augment the income of villagers. He also inspected a strawberry farm at Janiguda and vegetable farms at Kuhudipadar of the panchayat. The area under strawberry cultivation at Janiguda has increased from just two acre to 25 acre of land. The government has initiated several measures to ensure development of the panchayat including promotion and increase in production of brooms by women self-help groups.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Mahapatra also inaugurated a solar-powered cold storage in the panchayat and reviewed construction of a guesthouse at Madkarpole. Several farmers from the panchayat were awarded for adopting innovative practices to increase yield on the occasion. After studying the bee farming process at Kurudi Padar, Mahapatra visited Deomali hill and laid ground work for the eco-retreat project. He asked officials to complete the project by June this year.The state government has initiated several steps to promote Deomali as a tourist destination by engaging local women to manage the area and providing basic facilities like water and food to visitors. Mahapatra’s visit to Kotia came almost a fortnight after deputy chief minister of Andhra Pradesh P Rajanna Dora went to the panchayat and promised the villagers several benefits introduced by his government. 5T secretary VK Pandian too had visited the panchayat a few days back.