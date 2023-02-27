Home States Odisha

PK Jena appointed as Odisha's chief secretary, Anu Garg new development commissioner

In addition, she will continue to be ACS in the Water Resources department, according to a notification issued by the General Administration department.

Published: 27th February 2023 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Senior IAS officer and development commissioner Pradeep Kumar Jena was on Sunday appointed as the new chief secretary of Odisha. He will succeed incumbent Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, who is due to retire on February 28 after two successive extensions of six months each.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) Anu Garg will replace Jena as development commissioner and will also be in charge of the Planning and Convergence department. In addition, she will continue to be ACS in the Water Resources department, according to a notification issued by the General Administration department. Both Jena and Garg will take charge of their new assignments on March 1.

Meanwhile, the outgoing chief secretary Mahapatra has been appointed as the chairperson of the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC), according to a notification issued by the Energy department. The post was vacant for more than a year.    

Jena, a 1989 IAS officer, will continue as the special relief commissioner (SRC) till the next administrative reshuffle in the state. Jena, who has a MSc degree in geology hails from Dhenkanal district. He has headed several departments including energy, water resources, rural development and information technology in his administrative career.

Born on January 1, 1964, Jena started his career as the sub-collector of Dharmgarh in Kalahandi district in 1991. He also served as the collector of Kendrapara and Cuttack districts. His work as Cuttack collector at the time of super cyclone in 1999 was appreciated by state government as well as the Centre. 

Jena has played a key role as the SRC during the critical Covid pandemic. He had led the state’s pandemic response during all the three waves for the last two-and-half years. Besides, as the SRC he also played an important role in the implementation of the state government’s zero casualty principle during cyclones and other natural disasters.

He also headed the revenue-generating bodies of Commercial Tax Commissionerate and State Transport Authority, in early 2000s’. He also served at the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), helping the state government in formulating a progressive resettlement and rehabilitation policy. He also served as the chief administrator of the SJTA.

As the new chief secretary, Jena will be crucial in the expeditious implementation of some of the infrastructure and other projects like the Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project at Puri, tranformation of other religious places including temples and implementation of  irrigation project in different parts of the state.

The new development commissioner Garg also has wide experience in several sectors as the additional chief secretary in Water Resources department, principal secretary in women and child development and several other departments.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PK Jena Anu Garg
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp