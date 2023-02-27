Shortage of doctors, staff cripple healthcare at Cuttack's SCB Medical College

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: When the infrastructure of SCB Medical College and Hospital (SCB MCH) is being transformed, large-scale vacancy of doctors and other paramedical staff has crippled the healthcare delivery services at the premier government-run hospital of the state.

Reports suggest, of the total 38 departments in SCB MCH, 26 are clinical, the rest 12 are non-clinical. Against the sanctioned strength of 63, the hospital at present has 50 professors, while the rest 13 are lying vacant. Similarly of the total 106 sanctioned posts of associate professors, as many as 71 are working presently, and the rest 35 are lying vacant.

However, all the 229 sanctioned posts of assistant professor in SCB MCH are said to have been filled up by contractual appointment and rehabilitation on either transfer or deputation basis from periphery cadres.

The most important department of the hospital is medicine, where only one associate professor is presently working against the total sanction strength of eight. Similarly, there are only seven senior resident doctors in the department against the sanctioned strength of 16.

While vacancies in the posts of professor and associate professor are affecting patients’ treatment, vacancy of around 400 nursing staff has crippled indoor service at SCB MCH. Of the 1,281 sanctioned posts of nursing officials, as many as 314 posts are lying vacant while 4,000 staff nurses are required for the 2,086 bed SCB MCH.

There is a requirement of more than 1,300 attendants, there are only 800 attendants including 500 engaged through outsourcing manpower agency, sources said. However, commenting on the matter, SCB MCH administrative officer Abinash Rout said the hospital authorities have taken up the matter with the government for filling up the vacant posts.

