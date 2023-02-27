Waste to wealth: PM Modi lauds efforts of Odisha woman in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/KENDRAPARA: It was a dream come true moment for Kamala Moharana on Sunday as the 64-year-old woman from a nondescript village in Kendrapara district was lauded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her innovative idea of recycling waste.

In his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Modi lauded the efforts of Kamala, who runs a women self help group, and makes many things like baskets and mobile stands from milk pouches and other plastic packaging materials.

“This is becoming a good source of income for the women’s group along with ensuring cleanliness in the area. If we resolve, we can make a huge contribution towards a clean India. One day you will see how much satisfaction your resolution will give you, and also inspire other people,” he said.

Describing ‘waste to wealth’ as an important dimension of the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the prime minister urged people to take a pledge to replace plastic bags with cloth. “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has changed the meaning of public participation in the country and it is one of the great things we have achieved in recent times,” Modi said.

A resident of Khairabad under Gulnagar panchayat on the outskirts of Kendrapara town, Kamala manages the ‘Ma Thanapati’ SHG. Formed in 2016, the SHG has around 30 women members who are engaged in converting waste items to beautiful materials like baskets, pen and mobile phone stands, flower pots, hand fans and wall hangings.

Thanking Modi for his appreciation, she said, “I am on cloud nine after the prime minister praised my work in his Maan Ki Baat programme.”

Explaining the nature of her work, Kamala said every day she collects plastic pouches, polythene, food and biscuit wrappers, milk packets and other waste items, which are major contributors of environmental pollution.

“We collect these items from garbage dumps and recycle them appropriately. Earlier, villagers used to think that I was a Kabadiwalla. But now, they understand our job and purchase the recycled items,” said Kamala, a mother of six, including five girls.

Congratulating Kamala, Gulnagar sarpanch Sandhyarani Sahoo said the villagers are delighted after PM Modi praised her for her work. “It is a proud moment for all of us,” she added.After Kamala found mention in the PM’s radio programme, many political leaders and officials rushed to Khairabad village to congratulate her.

Sub-collector of Kendrapara Niranjan Behera said many village women under her leadership are turning the waste into wonder. Apart from earning money, these women are cleaning the environment of the area. The district administration will extend all help to Kamala to promote her work, he added.

