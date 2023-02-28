Home States Odisha

80 per cent c VSSUT students get placed with Rs 8.5 lakh package

This accounts for around 80 per cent of the total strength of the current batch, said vice-chancellor Bansidhar Majhi a day before the 14th convocation of the institution on Monday.

Published: 28th February 2023 11:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 11:11 AM   |  A+A-

VSSUT

Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 645 BTech students of the final year of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, have secured job offers in different industries with an average salary package of Rs 8.5 lakh per annum. 

This accounts for around 80 per cent of the total strength of the current batch, said vice-chancellor Bansidhar Majhi a day before the 14th convocation of the institution on Monday. Addressing mediapersons, Majhi said around 54 companies have visited the university for recruitment of students and 725 jobs offered as of now. 

“We have signed MoUs with ASSOCHAM, New Delhi, Powertech Consultant, Bhubaneswar, NITTTR Kolkata and CIPET Balasore for consultancy, faculty exchange, training and skill development. Besides, most of our UG programmes were NBA accredited earlier and we have applied for their accreditation for the next phase,” he informed.

The university has received funds of Rs 26.10 crore under plan grant and Rs 66.36 crore under non-plan grant from the state government during 2021-22. The funds will be used for augmentation of infrastructure like administrative-cum-academic block, architecture department and sports complex among others. Several other projects like a 300-bed boy’s hostel, a computer centre and a student activity centre are on the verge of completion, Majhi said.

“As many as 1,213 students including 768 BTech, 16 BArch, 168 MTech, 56 MCA, 57 MSc, 31 Dual Degree, 57 Integrated MSc and 60 PhDs will receive their degrees during the convocation this year. This apart, 29 university gold medals and nine endowment gold medals will be given away to students for their outstanding performances. In addition, 33 certificates of merit will be awarded to the toppers in various branches,” the VC added. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology VSSUT
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp