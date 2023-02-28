80 per cent c VSSUT students get placed with Rs 8.5 lakh package

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: As many as 645 BTech students of the final year of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT), Burla, have secured job offers in different industries with an average salary package of Rs 8.5 lakh per annum.

This accounts for around 80 per cent of the total strength of the current batch, said vice-chancellor Bansidhar Majhi a day before the 14th convocation of the institution on Monday. Addressing mediapersons, Majhi said around 54 companies have visited the university for recruitment of students and 725 jobs offered as of now.

“We have signed MoUs with ASSOCHAM, New Delhi, Powertech Consultant, Bhubaneswar, NITTTR Kolkata and CIPET Balasore for consultancy, faculty exchange, training and skill development. Besides, most of our UG programmes were NBA accredited earlier and we have applied for their accreditation for the next phase,” he informed.

The university has received funds of Rs 26.10 crore under plan grant and Rs 66.36 crore under non-plan grant from the state government during 2021-22. The funds will be used for augmentation of infrastructure like administrative-cum-academic block, architecture department and sports complex among others. Several other projects like a 300-bed boy’s hostel, a computer centre and a student activity centre are on the verge of completion, Majhi said.

“As many as 1,213 students including 768 BTech, 16 BArch, 168 MTech, 56 MCA, 57 MSc, 31 Dual Degree, 57 Integrated MSc and 60 PhDs will receive their degrees during the convocation this year. This apart, 29 university gold medals and nine endowment gold medals will be given away to students for their outstanding performances. In addition, 33 certificates of merit will be awarded to the toppers in various branches,” the VC added.



