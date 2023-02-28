Another fake medicine racket busted in Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: After spurious hypertension medicines, yet another fake drug racket has been busted in Cuttack city. This time it has been found to be antibiotics. The Special Task Force (STF) of drug enforcement squad on Monday seized huge quantity of fake O2 tablets from a drug distribution point at Choudhury Bazar here.

The drug, a combination of two antibiotics, is used in the treatment of bacterial and parasitic infections.

The STF team led by assistant drug controller Dharmadev Puhan raided Sri Distributors and found the stock of tablets, allegedly manufactured by a fake pharma company under the brand name of Medley Pharmaceuticals.

“While the drug distributor Bijay Agrawal has been detained, FIR is being filed against him after the concerned Medley Pharmaceuticals through a comparative study report confirmed that it had not manufactured those O2 tablets,” said additional secretary, Health and Family Welfare department Dolamani Patel.

A thorough investigation will be carried out with the help of police to find any links in Lucknow, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh to trace the fake drug manufacturer, Patel added.

CUTTACK: After spurious hypertension medicines, yet another fake drug racket has been busted in Cuttack city. This time it has been found to be antibiotics. The Special Task Force (STF) of drug enforcement squad on Monday seized huge quantity of fake O2 tablets from a drug distribution point at Choudhury Bazar here. The drug, a combination of two antibiotics, is used in the treatment of bacterial and parasitic infections. The STF team led by assistant drug controller Dharmadev Puhan raided Sri Distributors and found the stock of tablets, allegedly manufactured by a fake pharma company under the brand name of Medley Pharmaceuticals. “While the drug distributor Bijay Agrawal has been detained, FIR is being filed against him after the concerned Medley Pharmaceuticals through a comparative study report confirmed that it had not manufactured those O2 tablets,” said additional secretary, Health and Family Welfare department Dolamani Patel. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A thorough investigation will be carried out with the help of police to find any links in Lucknow, Delhi and Madhya Pradesh to trace the fake drug manufacturer, Patel added.