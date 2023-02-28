Cuttack Municipal Corporation to act tough on clinics running sans licence

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has decided to act tough on private clinical establishments operating without the mandatory trade licence in and around the city. The civic body is losing out on revenues worth lakhs as several clinics are not even renewing their trade licences despite repeated reminders.

CMC deputy commissioner (revenue) Amiya Kumar Panda, in a letter to the chief district medical officer informed that 11 clinical establishments are running in the city without valid trade licence for the last over five years. “Despite repeated notices, the owners of these clinical establishments are not turning up for renewal of their trade license and the clinical establishments are functioning without any valid trade licence which is mandatory for any medical establishment,” stated the letter.

Panda urged the chief district medical officer to notice the owners of the clinics to renew their licences or obtain the same at the earliest. The officials of the civic body had checked 297 enlisted clinical establishments in the city and 11 of them were found to have defaulted in renewal of trade licence despite repeated reminders.

“While some of the enlisted clinical establishments have already been shut down, several new ones have come up in the meantime and are operating in the city. We have started survey for enumerating the private clinical establishments operating in the city through members of self help groups (SHGs) engaged in collection of taxes,” said Panda.

Once the enumeration is completed, the clinical establishments operating in and around the city without trade licence will be ascertained following which their owners, proprietors and management will be asked to apply for and obtaining the trade licence, he added.

