Dhaba owner shot dead in Odisha's Sundargarh district, friend hurt grievously

By Express News Service

ROURKELA:  A young dhaba owner was killed and his acquaintance sustained critical injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire at them at Malda within Koida police limits in Sundargarh district on Sunday night. 

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Chatamba, the owner of a roadside dhaba near the government weighbridge at Malda, around 130 km from Rourkela. The injured is Ram Purty. The incident took place between 7.30 pm and 8 pm.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Bonai Swaraj Debata said Chatamba and his acquaintance were sitting at the roadside eatery when two unidentified motorcycle-borne miscreants arrived at the spot and opened fire at them before escaping. 

The duo sustained multiple bullet injuries and was rushed to the hospital at Joda in neighbouring Keonjhar district but Chatamba was declared brought dead. Sources said Purty was later shifted to Cuttack and his condition remains critical.

While police are clueless about the killers and reason behind the murder, the SDPO said investigation is underway. “Efforts are underway to identify the miscreants and nab them,” he added.
 

