ITR Espionage Case: Cops to seek further remand of accused

Published: 28th February 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

police custody, custodial death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BALASORE:  Balasore police will seek further remand of Baburam Dey, the senior officer of Integrated Test Range (ITR) of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in Chandipur, who was arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with a Pakistani agent. 

During Baburam’s interrogation, police got to know new facts including clues on financial dealings with the international agent, said Balasore SP Sagarika Nath in a press meet on Monday. The SP said intelligence teams of the Indian Air Force and Andhra Pradesh have reached Balasore and are interrogating the officer along with Balasore police. A court had granted the police four days remand of Baburam of which three days have passed. While the police will seek further remand of the accused, a technical team will examine his mobile phone. 

The SP said electronic devices including a mobile phone and a laptop were seized from Baburam and they will be sent for forensic and technical analysis to either New Delhi or Kolkata. Baburam’s interrogation has revealed that two to three persons are involved in the case. If required, police will take him on further remand after his term ends on Tuesday, said Nath. 

Baburam was arrested on February 24. A case was registered under sections 12 (A), 120 (B) and 34 of the IPC and 3, 4 and 5 of Official Secrets Act against Baburam basing on a complaint filed by sub-inspector Chandra Sekhar Mohanty at Chandipur police station. Baburam is a native of Baghpunji village within Jaleswar police limits of Balasore district. 
 

