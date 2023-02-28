Home States Odisha

National Law University of Odisha to get Chief Minister’s chair on child rights soon

To strengthen research on child rights and issues related to children, the National Law University of Odisha at Cuttack will set up a Chief Minister’s Chair on Child Rights.

National Law University of Odisha

National Law University of Odisha (Photo| Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: To strengthen research on child rights and issues related to children, the National Law University of Odisha at Cuttack will set up a Chief Minister’s Chair on Child Rights. The Higher Education department recently approved setting up of the chair which will be funded by the state government. 

It will be set up at the NLUO’s Centre for Child Rights which was established in the year 2015 to strengthen law and justice for children through research, policy advocacy and community action on children related issues. 

The state government will provide an annual grant of nearly Rs 60 lakh for the chair which will have one professor, two research staff and one office staff. 

