Odisha: Burnt bodies of 2 workers found, another dies in fire 

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BHAWANIPATNA: Mystery shrouds the death of two labourers whose partially-charred bodies were recovered from a rented accommodation at Lohradhipa within Sundargarh Town police limits on Monday. The deceased were identified as Mithu Oram and Dilip Sha who worked for contractor Bikash Rao. The incident came to light in the morning when the labourers did not turn up at their workplace.

Sources said the duo was living in the rented room, which had no electricity connection, since the last one week. While the circumstances leading to their death are not clear, police suspect that they died due to asphyxiation and excessive heat. Their charred bodies have been kept untouched in the room as a scientific team is scheduled to visit the spot for investigation on Tuesday.

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Himanshu Behera said the two workers had last talked to their supervisor at 8 pm on Sunday. It was not immediately clear about the origin of the fire and under which circumstances they died.

“The entire room was blackened and the thermocol used in the false ceiling gutted. Drops of melting thermocol also fell on the two workers. Prima facie, it appears that they tried to escape from the room but failed,” informed Behera.

On being asked if the fire was accidental or some foul play was involved, the SDPO said nothing can be ruled out at this point of time. “We expect to get vital clues after the scientific team conducts investigation,” he added.

Similarly in Kalahandi district, a worker was charred to death after a fire broke out inside a contractor’s camp near Nasigaon on Monday. The deceased is 25-year-old Pradip Ketki of Kasibahal village. The fire reportedly broke out at around 5 pm.

Police sources said one of the contractors engaged in construction of the road from Pastikudi to Chatikuda had set up a camp-cum-store near Nasigaon. In the afternoon, workers noticed fire in the camp. On being informed, fire service personnel from Bhawanipatna reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. However, Ketki could not be saved. Bhawanipatna Sadar IIC Rasmita Pradhan said investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire mishap.

