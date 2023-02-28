Home States Odisha

Odisha: Burnt bodies of 2 workers found, another dies in fire 

Circumstances leading to the labourers’ death in Sundargarh unclear

Published: 28th February 2023 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

A room engulfed in flames at the contractor’s camp near Nasigaon | EXpress

By Express News Service

ROURKELA/BHAWANIPATNA:  Mystery shrouds the death of two labourers whose partially-charred bodies were recovered from a rented accommodation at Lohradhipa within Sundargarh Town police limits on Monday.  The deceased were identified as Mithu Oram and Dilip Sha who worked for contractor Bikash Rao. The incident came to light in the morning when the labourers did not turn up at their workplace.

Sources said the duo was living in the rented room, which had no electricity connection, since the last one week. While the circumstances leading to their death are not clear, police suspect that they died due to asphyxiation and excessive heat. Their charred bodies have been kept untouched in the room as a scientific team is scheduled to visit the spot for investigation on Tuesday.     

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) of Sundargarh Himanshu Behera said the two workers had last talked to their supervisor at 8 pm on Sunday. It was not immediately clear about the origin of the fire and under which circumstances they died. 

“The entire room was blackened and the thermocol used in the false ceiling gutted. Drops of melting thermocol also fell on the two workers. Prima facie, it appears that they tried to escape from the room but failed,” informed Behera.

On being asked if the fire was accidental or some foul play was involved, the SDPO said nothing can be ruled out at this point of time. “We expect to get vital clues after the scientific team conducts investigation,” he added.  

Similarly in Kalahandi district, a worker was charred to death after a fire broke out inside a contractor’s camp near Nasigaon on Monday. The deceased is 25-year-old Pradip Ketki of Kasibahal village. The fire reportedly broke out at around 5 pm. 

Police sources said one of the contractors engaged in construction of the road from Pastikudi to Chatikuda had set up a camp-cum-store near Nasigaon. In the afternoon, workers noticed fire in the camp. On being informed, fire service personnel from Bhawanipatna reached the spot and extinguished the blaze. However, Ketki could not be saved. Bhawanipatna Sadar IIC Rasmita Pradhan said investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire mishap.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp